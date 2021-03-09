Find which Lubbock clinics have available vaccines

LUBBOCK, TX—Vaccines are in high demand all across the country but with several locations in Lubbock now administering the newest vaccine on the market.

“There are actually five or six providers that received the J & J here in Lubbock,” said Director of the City of Lubbock Health Department, Katherine Wells.

The Larry Combest Center and both our hospitals received a few doses of the J&J vaccine. United pharmacies also have a small number but they say they haven’t made it into the city yet.

But the CVS on 19th street is currently stocking this newest vaccine.

“We received around 200,00 doses across the enterprise of the J&J vaccine,” said District leader for CVS Health, Akash Patel.

But even with this vaccine in the mix it can be hard to know where to find the vaccines, luckily there is a website for that.

It’s called Vaccinefinder.org. Once you’re on the website you can put in your zip code, set your radius, and even choose a specific brand you’re looking for.

It will generate the clinics in the area that are offering vaccines and tell you if they have them available. All with the hope of getting as many vaccines into folks arms as possible.

“I believe we are all waiting for that moment when we are able to get back to normalcy and we are getting there day by day by day,” said Patel.

And while your choice of vaccine is available the health department says in the end brand doesn’t matter.

“Never paid attention to what kind of flu shot you got. You just got the flu shot and you know it’s the same with COVID. This is the first time I’ve ever seen people ask for a brand name,” said Wells. “You know they all have good efficacy and we are excited to have them offered all here in town.”

If you meet the eligibility requirements for groups 1A or 1B you can schedule a vaccine through the health department or through the vaccine finder.