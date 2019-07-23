Finding “furever” homes: LAS to do second round of dog transports

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Animal Services released a statement detailing the second animal transport in two months.

Back in June, LAS transported two dozen dogs from Lubbock to their ‘furever’ homes in Laconia, New Hampshire. The transport was a mission to give these dogs a life outside of a shelter, according to their statement.

The New Hampshire facility reached out to LAS to form a partnership due to high demands for animals in the Northeast and the overpopulation of animals in Lubbock.

A press release from LAS stated a second transport of 31 dogs will begin the journey to New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina to find their ‘furever’ homes. All out-of-state facilities contacted LAS to partake in a collaborative effort to gets animals owners.

LAS says they will post updates to their Facebook page about the dogs’ journey north. Watch for updates HERE.