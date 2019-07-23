1  of  3
Breaking News
KAMC off air Wednesday morning for tower work Second arrest made in connection with Fawver murder case KLBK off air for a little while on Tuesday

Finding “furever” homes: LAS to do second round of dog transports

Local News

by: Sarah Karda | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Animal Services released a statement detailing the second animal transport in two months.

Back in June, LAS transported two dozen dogs from Lubbock to their ‘furever’ homes in Laconia, New Hampshire. The transport was a mission to give these dogs a life outside of a shelter, according to their statement.

The New Hampshire facility reached out to LAS to form a partnership due to high demands for animals in the Northeast and the overpopulation of animals in Lubbock.

A press release from LAS stated a second transport of 31 dogs will begin the journey to New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina to find their ‘furever’ homes. All out-of-state facilities contacted LAS to partake in a collaborative effort to gets animals owners.

LAS says they will post updates to their Facebook page about the dogs’ journey north. Watch for updates HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar