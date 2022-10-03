LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded.

A tenant told a journalist on scene that she saw her air conditioner burst into flames. LFR said all apartment units were evacuated, and the American Red Cross was called to help residents impacted by the fire.

LFR said details on the cause could be expected Tuesday morning.