Fire at Texas Tech’s TIEHH lab, Lubbock Fire Rescue responding

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to The Institute of Environment and Human Health (TIEHH) late Thursday afternoon for a fire. The location of the TIEHH lab is Reese Center even though it is run by Texas Tech.

The time of the call was approximately 4:19 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed that units are on scene for what appears to be an attic fire.

There are chemicals in the building, LFR said and the hazmat team is on scene to decontaminate firefighters as they come out of the structure. So far the hazmat response is only described as “in case they were exposed.”