LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said a structure fire at University Medical Center Friday afternoon was caused by accident.

LFR responded at 1:01 p.m. Officials said the fire was discovered by contractors doing remodel work, who extinguished the fire. LFR said crews responded to make sure the fire was fully out.

The fire was “confined to the area between two metal studs in the ceiling area on the 4th floor,” according to LFR.