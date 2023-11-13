LUBBOCK, Texas— A residential structure fire occurred overnight in the 3600 block of Avenue S, according to the Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said crews received a call for a possible structure fire just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to LFR, the call stated that a fire was visible near the back of the house. When fire crews arrived at the scene, heavy fire conditions were coming from the rear structure, said LFR.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist with the displaced occupants, said LFR.

LFR’s Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

