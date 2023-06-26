LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure fire at 7302 County Road 7640 on Monday at 7:04 a.m., according to a release from LCSO.

A single wide mobile home was showcasing heavy smoke and flames when deputies arrived at the location, said the release.

Additionally, the release said the Wolfforth Fire Department responded to the fire and assisted deputies.

According to the release WFD and LCSO determined that “no one was home at the time of the fire.”

At this point the cause of the fire still remains unknown, said the release, and WFD is still investigating. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.