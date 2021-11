LUBBOCK, Texas — West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned house in west Lubbock County, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at 4th Street and Inler Avenue, according to LFR. A 9-1-1 call came around 5:00 p.m.

LFR said West Carlisle VFD requested for LFR to block traffic, but that LFR did not assist in extinguishing the fire.