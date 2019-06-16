Fire destroys two businesses overnight in Slaton Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Nexstar Media Group/Larry Rodriguez) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Nexstar Media Group/Larry Rodriguez) [ + - ]

SLATON, Texas -- A fire destroyed two businesses in Slaton early Saturday morning, according to Lubbock County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Clinton Thetford. Thetford said Klemke Sausage Haus and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic, both in the 200 block of West Garza Street, burned.

The fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. Thetford said the fire started inside Klemke’s and “quickly spread” to the medical clinic. There were employees inside Klemke’s at the time, according to Thetford who said Klemke’s ran a 24-hour operation. ( Nexstar Media Group/Jennifer Greer)

( Nexstar Media Group/Jennifer Greer)

Witness statements were not complete, and the cause of the fire was not yet known. As of 8:45 a.m., the fire was contained.

Thetford listed 11 fire departments that responded.

“Many of those agencies are assisting with shuttling water,” Thetford said. There were issues with low water pressure as the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department began to fight the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 200 block of West Garza in Slaton (Nexstar/Staff)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 200 block of West Garza in Slaton (Nexstar/Staff)

Several private companies also helped out – providing fuel to the fire departments and transporting water.

The fire departments listed by Thetford were: Slaton, Buffalo Springs, Ransom Canyon, Woodrow, Idalou, New Deal, Wolfforth, Lubbock, Tahoka, Post and Crosby County. A photojournalist also saw West Carlisle on the scene.

The good news is no injuries were reported.

Below are video posts from Jennifer Greer who is an employee of KAMC/KLBK.

(App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of this story.)