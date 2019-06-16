Local News

Fire destroys two businesses overnight in Slaton

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 08:16 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

Fire destroys two businesses overnight in Slaton

SLATON, Texas -- A fire destroyed two businesses in Slaton early Saturday morning, according to Lubbock County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Clinton Thetford. Thetford said Klemke Sausage Haus and the Slaton Family Medical Clinic, both in the 200 block of West Garza Street, burned.

The fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. Thetford said the fire started inside Klemke’s and “quickly spread” to the medical clinic. There were employees inside Klemke’s at the time, according to Thetford who said Klemke’s ran a 24-hour operation. 

Witness statements were not complete, and the cause of the fire was not yet known. As of 8:45 a.m., the fire was contained. 

Thetford listed 11 fire departments that responded. 

“Many of those agencies are assisting with shuttling water,” Thetford said.  There were issues with low water pressure as the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department began to fight the fire. 

Several private companies also helped out – providing fuel to the fire departments and transporting water.

The fire departments listed by Thetford were: Slaton, Buffalo Springs, Ransom Canyon, Woodrow, Idalou, New Deal, Wolfforth, Lubbock, Tahoka, Post and Crosby County. A photojournalist also saw West Carlisle on the scene. 

The good news is no injuries were reported. 

Below are video posts from Jennifer Greer who is an employee of KAMC/KLBK. 

(App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of this story.) 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected