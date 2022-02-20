LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to an recreational vehicle fire Sunday afternoon just east of Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 1:50 p.m. in the 4600 block of East 4th Street.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said the RV was destroyed and an adjacent metal building suffered some fire damage.

The Idalou Volunteer Fire Department and the Roosevelt Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the scene.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on fire.

This article will be updated as additional details are provided.