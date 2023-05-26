LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 7200 block of Louisville at approximately 8:45 a.m., said LFR.

Eyewitnesses and the National Weather Service stated “a lighting strike was recorded near the area.”

According to LFR, crews entered the structure for “primary search and fire attack.” While inside of the structure the fire had “vented through part of the roof.”

LFR said the fire was put out and no injuries were found, however numerous animals died at the scene. The occupants of the house were not home during the fire.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of this fire.