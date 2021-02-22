Fire line tap construction to close portion of 43rd Street in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc. will begin construction of a fire line tap to serve 4301 I-27.

This project will close 43rd Street to through traffic between I-27 and Avenue D. Residents cannot enter from I-27 and will need to access their homes from Avenue D to have access to 43rd Street. All other drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. There will be no overnight street closures.

