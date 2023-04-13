LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Lubbock residence around 10:30 Wednesday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

A neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke at a single-story home in the 4900 block of 54th Street.

When crews arrived, one person was found inside the home and sent to University Medical Center; two others were outside, uninjured, LFR said. Neighbors gave the other two people a place to stay for the night.

According to LFR, the cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.