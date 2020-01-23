Fire Marshal’s Office investigating Central Lubbock fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue declared a home as a total loss after reports of a structure fire in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., LFR responded to reports of the structure fire at 2414 25th Street, according to a statement from LFR.

Firefighters arrived to the second story home with fire coming out of the first floor windows lapping up to the second story, the release said.

Due to the fire conditions, crews had to go into a “defensive operation,” meaning they had to be careful so firefighters would not get hurt. LFR said there were numerous voids that made extinguishing the fire difficult.

The home was an occupied residence and appeared to be a total loss, according to LFR.

There were no injuries reported, and it was not immediately clear how many people were displaced from the fire.

The case remained under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday.

