Fire Marshals Office seeking information on 6 fires that started in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Fire Marshals Office was investigating multiple fires that occurred on Monday and was seeking the public’s help to get any possible information, according to a statement from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Read the statement from LFR below:

“On Monday, April 26th, 2021, LFR responded to six fires between 5:25 PM and 7:52 PM. The fires were located between Indiana Ave and University Ave and from 26th St to 53rd St. All of the fires started in the alleys of the involved locations and caused damage to grass, dumpsters, fences and one shed. Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.”