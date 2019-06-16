Fire ravages 2 Slaton businesses early Saturday morning Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Nexstar Media Group/Staff) [ + - ] Video

SLATON, Texas - A fire destroyed two businesses early Saturday morning in Slaton.

The fire broke out at around 2:45 a.m., according to fire officials. An employee at the Klemke's Sausage House noticed smoke in the building and immediately called emergency services.

A neighbor nearby, Skip Crawford, said he saw the fire from his home a few blocks away.

"I looked out my bedroom window and the flames were three times the height of that building," Crawford said.

Another resident of the area, Joe Cook, said the fire is devastating for the community.

"It's horrible to see," he said. "That's just a big loss for Slaton."

According to Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management, more than 22 different organizations helped put out the fire, including Lubbock, Ransom Canyon and New Deal.

Crawford said the fire continued to burn and the ceiling collapsed in the building.

"I heard a big crash. It went down," Crawford said.

First responders took control of the fire at around 9:30 a.m., Lubbock County Office of Emergency management said.

Chad Wilson, owner of Slaton Bakery said he is glad first responders were able to keep the fire from spreading across the alley to his building.

"It's an amazing thing to see people come together to help out their neighbors," Wilson said.

Wilson also commented about the effects of the fire, noting the business were an important part of Slaton.

"Klemke's has been a huge part of our community for a long time, it's a great family great business," Wilson said. "The family medical clinic provides care to a lot of people as well so that's gonna be a huge loss."

Over 100 first responders helped put out the fire. It is not known how it began.