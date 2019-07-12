Fire reported, 2500 block of 70th Street.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the report of a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of 70th Street. The camera on the tower at 7403 South University showed thick smoke coming from a residential area. The time of the call was about 9:11 a.m.

A spokesman for LFR said this was an abandoned house with previous fire damage. The situation will be under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, LFR said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2500 block of 70th St. (Nexstar/Staff)