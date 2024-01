LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue confirmed crews responded to a structure fire at the Ella Apartments in the 1100 block of 58th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in a little after 12:30 p.m.

LFR said crews arrived to find heavy smoke on the first-floor unit. According to LFR, the fire was put out and there were no injuries reported.

The Fire Marshals Office was called to investigate.