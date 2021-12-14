Fire weather concerns, gusty wind and blowing dust on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A storm system passing north of the South Plains region will bring gusty wind, blowing dust and an elevated fire weather threat to the area Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a High Wind Watch and Fire Weather Watch had been issued for portions of the area Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Gusty Wind: A sustained southwesterly wind of 25 to 45 miles per hour is expected from late Wednesday morning through the late afternoon/early evening. Wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour will be possible as well, mainly across the northern South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle.

Blowing Dust: Areas of patchy blowing dust are expected from late Wednesday morning through the late afternoon/early evening, accompanying the gusty wind. Visibilities will be reduced at times due to the dust.

Fire Weather Concerns: Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, across the South Plains region. Moderate and severe drought conditions are in place across the region.

Temperatures: Daytime highs will warm into the middle to upper 70s Wednesday, well above average for mid-December. The average high for December 15 is 55°, and 80° is the record high for the day.

