Firearm confiscated Friday morning at Smylie Wilson

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the third time recently, a weapon was confiscated Friday morning by officials at Lubbock ISD.

The following is a statement from Lubbock ISD.

Prior to the beginning of school this morning, a firearm was confiscated from a student at Smylie Wilson Middle School, which is a zero-tolerance violation of Lubbock ISD policy. No threats were made to students or staff. After a report was made to an administrator by another student, campus administration and Lubbock ISD Police investigated the issue. The suspect has been arrested and faces severe disciplinary action.

During the past few weeks, two firearms and one pellet gun were confiscated from students on the Wilson Middle School campus. Students in possession of a weapon face severe disciplinary action for violating either the student code of conduct, state law, or both. Campus and district administration are focusing efforts on proactive changes by enacting enhanced security and safety precautions on the campus for the spring semester. Beginning Tuesday, January 7, a clear bag policy will be implemented for Smylie Wilson Middle School. Each student will be provided with a clear backpack and other types of bags will not be allowed. Students will be also provided a lightweight jacket as part of their standardized dress with no other jackets or coats allowed. A Lubbock ISD Police officer will be on full-time assignment at the campus and additional police support will be provided as needed.

Families are encouraged to discuss with their students the importance of telling an adult if they see something out of the ordinary, and also the severity of consequences taken against anyone who brings any type of weapon on campus. Each of these incidents were resolved due to a student or staff member reporting information to an administrator. Reports can be made either in person or through the district’s STOPit app via text, email, and phone.

We consider the safety and security of students and staff as high a priority as academics. The school environment should be a place for students to learn and grow without fear of violence or threats, and Lubbock ISD will take appropriate and swift action for anyone threatening the safety and security of our campuses.