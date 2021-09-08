Firefighter climbs for 9/11 fallen heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Morris Locknane, beside hundreds of other first responders, traveled to Dallas, Texas, to climb 110 floors to honor those heroes who never returned home.

The Texas city welcomed firefighters, EMS and Police officers from across the country to host their annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Locknane said it was a life-changing experience.

“There were 343 guys that vanished,” Locknane said. “I mean in an instant. And we promised these guys that we would never forget.”

In order to host the climb this year, all participants had to follow COVID protocols, including testing. For various reasons, some climbers dropped out. Locknane was asked to represent more than one firefighter that day.

“I myself had to carry two tags,” Locknane said. “My chief and another captain had to carry two tags because we were short climbers.”

Locknane said it wasn’t just a name on a tag. Climbers are told in advance the name of the person whom they’re assigned. He researched the firefighter and got to know the man he was carrying to the top of the building.

“I would have loved to have climbed a hundred and 10 for one and a hundred and 10 for another, but I’m not physically capable of doing it,” Locknane said.