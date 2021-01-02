Firefighters battle blaze just outside of Lubbock Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Three volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire just outside the city limits of Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of North County Road 1460.

According to EverythingLubbock.com’s chief photographer, the fire destroyed a large portion of the structure’s roof and there appeared to be no injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire and exact amount of damage sustained is unknown at this time.

The Shallower Volunteer Fire Department, the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as receive any updates.