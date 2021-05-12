Firefighters battle house fire in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue was on-scene of a blaze at a North Lubbock home on Tuesday.

Just before 3:20 p.m., LFR firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of Adrian Street after a passerby called 911.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and contained the fire to the structure, according to LFR.

Although there were no injuries report, LFR said three adults were displaced. The South Plains chapter of the Red Cross was assisting the adults.

The incident remained under investigation by the Lubbock Fire Marshals Office.