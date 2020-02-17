Firefighters battle mobile home fire near Lubbock Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Volunteer firefighters batted a mobile home fire early Monday afternoon west-northwest of Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 12:00 p.m. in the 800 block of North County Road 1450.

The West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and the Shallowater Fire Department were dispatched to the fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they reported the mobile home fully engulfed.

A firefighter told an EverythingLubbock.com staff member the mobile home appeared to have been abandoned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



The fire produced smoke that was visible on the western and northwestern side of the city.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.