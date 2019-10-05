Firefighters battle RV fire just southeast of Lubbock

Breaking News
by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a recreational vehicle fire early Saturday afternoon just southeast of Lubbock.

The fire was reported before 1:00 p.m. in the area of County Road 7250 and County Road 2440.

The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Springs Lake Volunteer Fire Department, UMC EMS and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office all responded to scene.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the RV fire with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

