LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments battled a structure fire east of Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Farm-to-Market Road 835.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported several storage buildings were involved in the blaze.

The Buffalo Springs Lake, Ransom Canyon and New Deal Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

