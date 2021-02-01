Firefighters battle trailer fire in Northwest Lubbock Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several animals did not make it out of a structure fire in Northwest Lubbock Monday morning after reports of smoke coming from a trailer.

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Amherst Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

According to LFR, three cats were inside the trailer and did not make it out of the blaze.

The South Plains chapter of the Red Cross was called to assist for two adults and four children. LFR said there were no people in the home at the time of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire.

