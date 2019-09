POST, Texas — On Monday, volunteer firefighters responded to a tank battery fire at 3rd Street and Avenue S near Post around 6:15 p.m.

Michael Isbell, emergency management coordinator for Garza County and the City of Post, said firefighters had the fire “knocked down” around 6:30 p.m.

(Video courtesy: City of Post/Garza County)

By 7 p.m., he said there was very little fire left, and that crews were mopping up. At this point, he said it was mostly just smoke left.