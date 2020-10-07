Firefighters respond to mystery fluid in neighborhood discover herbicide spilled

LUBBOCK, Texas — At approximately 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an herbicide materials spill in the 6000 block of 86th Street.

According to LFR, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the City of Lubbock Public Works, along with LFR, applied sand to the spill. They also said public evacuations were not necessary because there is no further danger to the public.

This incident was caused by a citizen who found a chemical storage container and intended to clean it out and reuse it, according to LFR.

The news release said LFR would like to remind the public of the potential danger to people, animals, and the environment when using a chemical container outside of its intended use. The residue of toxic chemicals and water runoff has the potential to cause harm.

According to LFR, the Lubbock area has many farming and industrial-style containers, and if you find one, even if it is empty, do not use this for personal or household use.