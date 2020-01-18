Firefighters travel from all over the country to pay respects to Lieutenant Eric Hill

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire departments from all across the country traveled to Lubbock to pay their respects to Lieutenant Eric Hill on Friday. Hill was killed in a crash last Saturday.

Funeral services for Hill took place at RIP Griffin Center at 9 a.m.

Cody Allison, a lieutenant at Arlington Fire Department, said the firefighter brotherhood is so strong that miles can’t break the bond.

“Even in other departments that are five hours away like Lubbock is from Arlington,” he said “They’re still our brothers and they do the same job we do. It might not be in the same city but we know what they go through.”

Luis Jimenez, a firefighter with Cal Fire Local 2881 in California, said although he didn’t know Hill, his character is evident.

“From what I picked up here is that he made an impact everywhere he went,” said Jimenez. “He was that fire fighter that came in and made a difference and anything that he did on and off duty, he was that great gentlemen.”