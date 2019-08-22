Firehouse Subs celebrating 10 years in Lubbock with $2 sandwiches

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Firehouse Subs announced it will be celebrating 10 years of business in Lubbock by running a $2 sandwich special on August 24 and 25.

Ollie Wilkins, local Firehouse Subs franchisee and area representative, and Coby Jones, another local franchisee, are excited to celebrate this milestone with the Lubbock community, according to a press release.

“It’s been a true pleasure working with franchisees and guests in West Texas over the last 10 years,” said Wilkins, in the release. “It all started here in Lubbock, and we’re excited to be able to celebrate those who have made this decade memorable and look forward to many more years.”

The special will be for a medium Hook and Ladder sandwich.

Firehouse Subs locations in Lubbock: