LUBBOCK, Texas — Firehouse Subs announced its Name of the Day promotion, meaning anyone with names chosen by the company every day, from now until December 15, can get a free medium sub sandwich with any purchase.

Just bring your ID in to claim your sandwich, the restaurant said in a press release.

Today’s names are Michael, Angela and Aisha.

Every day, new names will be posted on the sandwich shop’s website Facebook and Twitter, Firehouse Subs said.