Firework shows in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — With the Fourth of July approaching, places in Lubbock County are making announcements for their firework events.

Buffalo Springs Lake will host a firework show July 2. Pre-sale of tickets is happening now in the BSL office 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. until July 1. Adults tickets are being sold for $15, and children’s tickets are being sold for $10.

Mackenzie Park will host its annual 4th on Broadway firework show July 3 at 10:00 p.m.

Another firework show will be hosted July 5 in Wolfforth. The Annual 4th on the 5th Celebration will be in Patterson Park with live music, kids activities, and food trucks available, and a firework show at dark if the weather allows.