Firework shows in Lubbock County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from KXAN and KXAN.com; Source: Getty Images)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — With the Fourth of July approaching, places in Lubbock County are making announcements for their firework events.

Buffalo Springs Lake will host a firework show July 2. Pre-sale of tickets is happening now in the BSL office 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. until July 1. Adults tickets are being sold for $15, and children’s tickets are being sold for $10.

Mackenzie Park will host its annual 4th on Broadway firework show July 3 at 10:00 p.m.

Another firework show will be hosted July 5 in Wolfforth. The Annual 4th on the 5th Celebration will be in Patterson Park with live music, kids activities, and food trucks available, and a firework show at dark if the weather allows.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar