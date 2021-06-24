Firework stands open for business in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firework businesses opened in Lubbock County Thursday ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations.

Sylvia Padilla and her grandchildren made it out to buy fireworks on the first day and said being able to gather with family to pop fireworks was long overdue.

“Well, last year there wasn’t much going on because of the virus and all, so we couldn’t do much,” said Padilla. “It was not good, and now that it’s over, it’s awesome–it’s amazing.”

Laura Bailey, an operator at Mr. W’s Fireworks off E. 4th Street, said she was ready to open the store.

“We’re excited to open, and we live here for two weeks, so we bring the whole house out with us,” said Bailey. “After years and years of being asked, we [finally] have the adult poppers.”

Bailey said her business also offers prayers to anyone who asks. Bailey said her family has been in the business for 10 years and four generations help run the business.

“[We have] lots of bonding time,” said Bailey. “It’s cool just to hang out as a family, and then we meet all the people that come in the doors.”

Bailey said last year they had a slight supply issue.

“Last New Year’s Eve, we didn’t get any fireworks,” said Bailey. “The supply was not there, so we had to use what we had in storage.”

Fortunately, Bailey said this year they’ve been able to avoid supply chain problems.

“This season, we have more fireworks than we have ever had, so it’s kind of like it evened itself out,” said Bailey.

With all the fun fireworks can bring, Bailey said it’s always important to follow safety guidelines, such as always making sure there’s an adult present when children are popping fireworks.

Bailey said it’s also important to abide by the city law.

“You cannot pop fireworks in the city limits, in a nice place, not really weeded with lots of grass,” said Bailey.

Phillip Grandon, captain at Lubbock Fire Rescue, said anyone caught popping fireworks in the city can get up to a $1,000 fine and risk catching something on fire.

If you’re shooting them off in the neighborhood, you could catch your house, your neighbor’s house on fire,” said Grandon. “The grass fire which goes to the fence, and eventually on to the house.”

For information on firework safety, click here.