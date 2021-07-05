Firework trash left scattered over Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas – After the fourth of July weekend celebrations, some areas of the county have been left littered.

One Southeast Lubbock resident said it’s something that happens every year.

“They don’t bother to pick up,” said the resident, “I know it’s [something that happens at] nighttime but still. It’s, troublesome and inconsiderate.”

However, it’s not just firework trash that was left as trash: There were diapers, beverage containers and food trash.

The resident said her dog named Aussie who just recently passed did not enjoy the firecrackers either.

“Last year I had to sleep in the closet with him so he could stand it,” said the resident.

Tim Hill, owner of Firework Dynasty said this year his business did well despite initially having some shipping issues.

“We did sell out of roman candles and pretty much sold our stands out a couple of hours early last night,” said Hill.

Lupe Garza who works at Firework Dynasty said anyone popping fireworks should take caution and always read instructions. Garza said it’s also always best to be considerate of neighbors in the area.

“Have respect for people’s property. Make sure you pick up your trash,” said Garza,”All it does is ruin the environment and the farmer has to work harder and go clean up his field.”