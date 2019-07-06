Fireworks and fido, what local shelters say you can do to keep them at ease

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, and local Lubbock shelters have provided some tips for what people can do if their dog gets lost after fireworks.

Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, founder and director of The Haven said she sees more dogs at the shelter during the summer months.

“With people going on vacation and we’ve had lots of intakes in fact our intake is almost double,” Wilbanks said.

Assistant Director of Lubbock Animal Services, Kaylee Smith said there are certain precautions people can take to avoid their dogs being spooked by fireworks.

“Put ’em in a crate, put a blanket over the crate, it kind of helps the darkness and things like that if you have a heavier blanket that may help kind of be a sound barrier and that’s another way I know they have things out there like thunder jackets and things like that to help kind to soothe your pet,” Smith said.

Smith said social media also plays a big role with finding missing pets.

“Social media is the best thing. We use it everyday here at Lubbock Animal Services,” Smith said. “We have a lot of success in posting things on social media.”

Smith said trying to find the owner of a lost pet before bringing it to the shelter helps with overcrowding. She said most lost pets don’t go too far from home.

“Walk door to door, see if you have anybody that in your area that maybe these pets belong to,” Smith said.

Smith said if residents are looking for a lost pet, it is better to go to the shelter rather than sending an email.

Residents can also call 3-1-1 to report a found or lost dog.