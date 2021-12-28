Fireworks in short supply before New Year’s Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas – New Year’s Eve in a couple of days, and for many of us, that means fireworks. However, this year’s preparations may look a little different compared to past years.

The pandemic, unfortunately, has caused all kinds of shortages across the county now, including fireworks.

Mr. W fireworks Operation Manager Laura Bailey said this year’s fireworks are in short supply. They were expecting a shipment over a month ago that never arrived. To make matters worse, Bailey said they were told not to expect it at all.

“We were like ‘Great, what are we gonna sell?’ Because this is nothing compared to what we normally have,” Bailey said.

The store, ordinarily filled and fully stocked with fireworks this time of year had holes and plenty of room between items. Bailey said last-minute shoppers may be disappointed.

“I wouldn’t wait until the last minute like they normally do,” Bailey said. “We have people come in, and they shop around to see what they want to come back and buy. We’re telling them this year, if you see it, you better get it because it may not be here when you come back because we’ve put everything that we have on the floor there’s no backstop.”

They’ll be happy to continue to sell what they have while supplies last. Bailey said they’re planning to remain open until midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the dry season and windy conditions, City Officials decided not to put into place any burn bans on fireworks. Lubbock County Commissioner Terence Kovar said after careful consideration, the conditions didn’t call for the ban. However, they are asking people to take precautions to prevent fires.

“Let’s make sure and keep the weeds and shrubs and whatever else [like] tall grasses,” Kovar said. “Let’s get it mowed down low around houses and fences. Because if there is a fire, at least when it hits a small thing, it’ll slow down.”