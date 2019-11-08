First Bank and Trust limits pay-to-person transactions due to nationwide scam

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-based First Bank and Trust has announced they plan to limit daily pay-to-person transactions due to a nationwide scam.

According to the bank, scammers will now call from a fake local number, making customers more likely to answer the phone.

Then, they will then inform customers that there has been suspicious activity in their bank account and ask for banking information such as a card number, pin number, and online banking passwords, the bank said in an email to customers.

Once they’ve gained entry to a customer’s account, they will then call back and name some of a customer’s recent transactions, hoping that it will make the phone call seem legitimate.

The Better Business Bureau reminds customers to never give personal information over the phone and if a customer is called, to ask the scammers if they can call back. BBB says the scammers will most likely end the call.

First Bank and Trust said none of their Lubbock-area customers have reported being targeted. They will inform customers of the new daily limits soon.