First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Dickens County Tuesday

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas — The first confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported in Dickens County on Tuesday.

According to a social media post on the City of Spur’s Facebook page, Dickens County Judge Kevin Brendle was informed of the positive case by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The individual is an employee of Dickens County and works at the Courthouse Annex in Dickens.

DSHS will conduct an investigation into the case, including the source of patient’s exposure and contact any individuals who were in contact with them.

Isolation protocols will be issued for affected persons and those considered high risk due to exposure.

The patient reported their potential exposure to the disease last Wednesday (April 1).

The affected spaces in the Courthouse Annex have been sanitized and service providers have self-isolated to their best extent possible.

The social media post also said elected officials have generally not been receiving members of the public into their offices since Governor Greg Abbott’s initial social distancing order was issued back on March 19.