First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Scurry County Wednesday

SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Cogdell Memorial Hospital and Clinics:

Cogdell Memorial Hospital is announcing the first positive COVID-19 case in Scurry County. The patient is a 50-60-year-old who met the screening criteria for COVID-19 upon arrival at the hospital. This individual presented with fever and shortness of breath. The patient was taken directly to the dedicated isolation room of Cogdell Memorial Hospital prior to being transferred to another hospital in stable, but serious condition. The staff who came in contact with the patient were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the time the patient was in the facility. “We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our community very seriously,” said Dr. Bid Cooper, Local Health Authority for Scurry County. “If you haven’t been taking precautions, now is the time.”

The Scurry County Health Unit immediately began investigating the circumstances around this case and will notify any potential close contacts. Dana Hartman, Director of Scurry County Health Unit stated, “We hope for a full recovery for this member of the community. For the health and safety of our community, we need to abide by the stay home, stay safe order. ”

Kristi Hanley, Chief Quality Officer for Cogdell Memorial Hospital stated, “Our team is working closely with leaders from the CDC, the Texas Department of Health, and local health officials to monitor and respond to this evolving situation. We are following CDC guidelines and best practice recommendations to slow the rate of spread of COVID-19 and conserve resources in order to protect our patients, community and healthcare team and preserve our ability to deliver safe and effective care.”

Cogdell supports Scurry County’s Stay Home – Stay Safe Order directing the residents of Scurry County to stay home and limit movement outside their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for themselves and this community. Hanley states, “We cannot emphasize enough how important it is to wash your hands frequently and to avoid any unnecessary social contact.”

Health officials advise if you have flu and cold symptoms and suspect it may be coronavirus (COVID-19), STAY HOME and call your primary health care provider. Depending on the severity of your symptoms, they may provide special instructions or—if appropriate—make arrangements for a virtual visit. For very severe symptoms like trouble breathing, call 911.

There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:

Washing your hands with soap and water.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

Staying home if you are sick.

COVID-19 Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

“Community leaders have been and will continue to work together to keep our community safe and mitigate the spread of the virus,” said Dan Hicks, Scurry County Judge. “It’s crucial that our community continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Local updates will be posted to scurrycovid.com. For CDC recommendations and updates visit and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

(News release from Cogdell Memorial Hospital and Clinics)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19