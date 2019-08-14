First day of school for both students and teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District welcomed back hundreds of students, as kids of all ages made the trek back to school. For some, the first day can be nerve-wracking, but one LISD teacher wants kids to know they are not alone.

“I’m definitely a little nervous, excited, but very nervous,” said Celia Caraccoli, a new third grade teacher at Ramirez Elementary School.

Caraccoli moved to Lubbock a little under a year ago, and she said she’s not an exception to feeling nervous on the first day. However, her students and fellow teachers have already made an impression on her, and she is looking forward to what the future may hold.

“Everyone around me has been so kind, and so welcoming, and I am just so excited to get started with my kids,” Caraccoli said. “It will be hard work that they’re in for, but I know we are also going to have a lot of fun.”

Caraccoli said her classroom is nearly finished, and that she will continue to furnish it as the year continues.