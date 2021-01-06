First dose: More than 3,000 vaccinated against deadly COVID in Lubbock so far

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, City of Lubbock Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, released an update of individuals who received the first COVID-19 vaccine.

During a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 1,288 people received vaccinations meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Through the Lubbock Health Department, 3,458 individuals received their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the news release for a breakdown of the numbers below:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 4, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 1,288 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:

December 28, 2020 – 365 vaccinations administered to those in Phase 1A

December 29, 2020 – 532 vaccinations administered to those in Phase 1A

December 31, 2020 – 1,273 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

January 4, 2021 – 1,288 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B

Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 3,458 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations. The City expects to receive more vaccination doses today, and will announce details for the next clinic this afternoon.

City vaccination clinics will continue to focus on individuals eligible under Phase 1A and 1B guidelines.