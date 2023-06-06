Michael Sheehan, former Archbishop of Santa Fe and former Bishop of Lubbock, as seen in 2004 in Washington, DC (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lubbock issued a statement this week on the death of its first-ever bishop.

Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe, the Most Reverend Michael J. Sheehan, 83, died Saturday. Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Parish on Wednesday (June 7) at 12:10 p.m. (MDT) with a livestream here.

June 25 will be the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Lubbock Diocese. In 1983, Pope John Paul II named Sheehan as the first bishop of the new diocese cut out from territory that had been within the dioceses of Amarillo and San Angelo.

“On behalf of the people of the Diocese of Lubbock I extend sincerest condolences to Archbishop John Wester and the Faithful of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe,” wrote Most Reverend Robert M. Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock.

“His death is especially poignant for us as we prepare to celebrate the Fortieth Anniversary of the Founding of the Diocese of Lubbock,” Coerver wrote. “May he rest in peace.”

Bishop Coerver asked that all priests offer a Mass for “the repose of the soul of Archbishop Sheehan.”

Sheehan was named Archbishop in Santa Fe on April 6, 1993. He served until April 2015.