LYNN COUNTY, Texas– On Wednesday, Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock confirmed the appointment of the first-ever female sheriff, which came after the passing of Sheriff Abraham Vega due to complications from COVID-19.

Wanda Mason was appointed Tuesday as the sheriff, said Braddock.

Mason retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper about a year and a half ago.

She will hold the title as Sheriff until election time in November. However, the interim term goes through December 31.