First freeze of the season for some across the northwestern South Plains

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Portions of the northwestern South Plains experienced their first freeze of the fall season Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the West Texas Mesonet site that is located roughly two miles south-southwest of Muleshoe recorded a low temperature of 31 degrees.

In a typical year, the average first freeze across the northwestern South Plains occurs in mid-October.

Data from the National Weather Service and West Texas Mesonet indicated morning lows ranged from the middle to upper 30s on the Caprock, with lower to middle 40s across the Rolling Plains.

The official low at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was 38 degrees.

Here is a map the average first freeze dates across the South and Rolling Plains.

Map displaying the average first freeze dates for various locations across the South Plains, Rolling Plains and southern Texas Panhandle.
(Photo provided by the National Weather Service in Lubbock)

