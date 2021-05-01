First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center on May 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Lubbock, Texas – The Buddy Holly Center will be open for the 200th First Friday Art Trail for in- person attendance. We invite the community to help us celebrate this milestone on Friday, May 7th from 6PM to 9PM.



In addition to our exhibitions, the Buddy Holly Center will be hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Mural outside of the venue by artist Jordan Simmons.



Exhibitions at the Buddy Holly Center Fine Arts Gallery

TPS 29: The International Competition

The Buddy Holly Center is thrilled to host the Texas Photographic Society’s flagship traveling exhibition. This exhibition opened in Houston’s The Silos at Sawyer Yards on October 23, 2020, and has since traveled across the state to the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery after a stop at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene.



“TPS 29: The International Competition” features work by 50 different artists across the United States. From California to New York, Utah to Maine, Oregon to Georgia, these photographs have a wide range of styles and subject matter that is both timely and striking.



First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art.

The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.



Friday, May 7, 2021

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue FREE admission.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, visit www.ffat.org.



As a City of Lubbock facility, the Buddy Holly Center will be transitioning in accordance with the new City policy regarding face coverings. While no longer required, face coverings are highly encouraged. Visit buddyhollycenter.org for the most current COVID-19 safety updates and protocols. No outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

