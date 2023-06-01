LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center scheduled Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to a press release, the exhibition will feature a Lubbock tattoo studio “Inkfluence” for its artists to showcase their talents from “the skin and onto canvas, paper, and other mediums…”

The gallery will be available to the community from June 2 through July 23.

The event is held on the first Friday of each month and promotes art and outreach for the community.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, visit www.ffat.org.