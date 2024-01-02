LUBBOCK, Texas— The Buddy Holly Center is inviting the community to the First Friday Art Trail on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 1801 Crickets Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will offer free admission.

Held on the first Friday of every month, the First Friday Art Trail is a program of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) and serves to promote art inside the Lubbock community by giving people an opportunity to enjoy some of the finest art and entertainment in the Lubbock area.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibit is Urban Arts: Exploring Magic in the Mundane. This is set to be a work of two visionary artists who’s creations center around personal trials, tribulations, and life experiences.

Urban Arts will continue in the Fine Arts Gallery through January 14, 2024.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, be sure to visit www.ffat.org