LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is set to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Friday night as part of the First Friday Art Trail for November.

The Buddy Holly Center will serve as the host location for the “Procesiόn” with Texas Tech’s International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

Students from Lubbock High School’s Technical Theater Program will offer free face painting and sugar skull decorating.

The Buddy Holly Center will feature an exhibition called “Celebración” that explores the history and meaning of the Day of The Dead.

The First Friday Art Trail will begin on Friday, November 3, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at 1801 Crickets Avenue and is free.