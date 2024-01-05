LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door Survivor Housing held an art exhibit at the First Friday Art Trail as part of human trafficking prevention month in January.

Jamie Wheeler, director of Survivor Housing for Open Door, told EverythingLubbock.com the group has been working on these art pieces for months and is eager to see their work on display for the Lubbock community.

Wheeler said, “Art is such a great way to express ourselves, especially when maybe we’ve struggled with language or we’ve had so much trauma that language is difficult.”

All the art is made by sex trafficking survivors in West Texas. The artwork carries much more than just a painting, it is a representation of their life story.

“Throughout the art, you’ll see it’s really about currency, which is this idea of home and belonging and the space where we are our most authentic selves,” Wheeler said. “You really get to see their resilience and the uniqueness of each person and also just their ability to start a new life after so many different things maybe have happened.”

Wheeler hopes that the exhibit sheds light on a tough but big issue faced by those in the Lubbock area.

“I hope that it will grow their own awareness and understanding of trafficking in our community and also maybe get them started on some ideas to be able to support survivors and organizations working in that area in Lubbock,” Wheeler said. “Because it really takes a whole community to be able to address some of the issues and also provide spaces of healing.”